VentureMed Group Receives European Medical Device Regulation MDR Certification for FLEX Vessel Prep™ System

VentureMed Group Receives European Medical Device Regulation (MDR) Certification for FLEX Vessel Prep™ System (Di mercoledì 6 settembre 2023) MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

VentureMed Group, Inc., a privately held Medical Device innovator in access management for arteriovenous (AV) fistulas and grafts and Vessel preparation for interventional treatment of peripheral arterial disease (PAD) announced today that the company is an early recipient of MDR Certification. Gaining MDR Certification ensures the FLEX Device is in alignment with described requirements and conformity assessment procedures that must be met before Medical Devices are introduced into the European Economic Area.  "CE Mark under these new requirements is more stringent than the CE Mark under the Medical Device ...
