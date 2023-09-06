Debutto travagliato di Myrta Merlino a Pomeriggio 5: cosa ha detto ...Dragonflight Furia Incarnata disponibile!Influencer YouTube Ruby Franke Arrestata per Presunto Abuso sui ...Il Toccante Gesto di un Rifugio di Animali verso il Padrone di MiloEnrique Tarrio e il suo ruolo nell'attacco a Capitol Hill: una ...Caso Adil Harrati: Il Mistero dell'Omicidio di Rossella Nappini a RomaSabrina Salerno: Torna in Palestra dopo le Vacanze Estive, ma i ...Divieto dell'abaya: Il Primo Giorno di Scuola Che Ha Scosso la FranciaTragedia a Prato: Uomo 39enne Perde la Vita Dopo Lite con Moglie di ...The Elder Scrolls Online - Aggiornamento 39 di ESO disponibile su ...Ultime Blog

Tetra Pharm Technologies concludes preclinical testing of TPT0301 in preparation of First-in-Human clinical trials (Di mercoledì 6 settembre 2023) COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Following convincing results from a recent In-Vitro study, the Danish biotech company, Tetra Pharm Technologies, today announces successful In-Vivo study results of its candidate compound, TPT0301.     The In-Vivo study focuses on establishing the Pharmacokinetic profile of TPT0301 in fasted rats over the course of 24 hours following gastro-intestinal (GI) administration. The candidate compound was formulated using Tetra Pharm Technologies' proprietary drug delivery technology and compared against a simplistic formulation principle commonly utilized for cannabinoids. "The In-Vivo tests establish essential Pharmacokinetic information, demonstrating significantly faster ...
Tetra Pharm Technologies inaugurates new R&D, manufacturing and production facility

The Danish biotech company, Tetra Pharm Technologies, announces completion of its new purpose - built headquarters facility to support long - term growth plans. COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - - Located approx. ...

