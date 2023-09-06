Samsung SSD 990 PRO - prestazioni e capacità di altissimo livelloHisense guarda alla sostenibilità con il nuovo Laser TVDefinire il modello economico del cloud: i tre punti secondo VeeamTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem il videogiocoStarfield disponibile in tutto il mondoDune: Spice Wars 1.0 svela la data di ReleaseBack to work e back to school: le soluzioni di TrustMolly Medusa è ora disponibile su PC OutRage - picchiaduro multiplayer per PC, console e mobileLavoro e cybersecurityUltime Blog

«Take a way» approda a Bergamo, una biciclettata teatrale per esplorare il territorio (Di mercoledì 6 settembre 2023) TEMPO LIBERO. Il 9 e il 10 settembre performance itineranti tra la città e la natura, a cura della Compagnia FavolaFolle. Il progetto è stato selezionato tra i vincitori del bando Bergamo Brescia Capitale della Cultura 2023 ed è stato realizzato con il contributo di Fondazione Cariplo.
