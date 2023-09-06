Shop Circle Raises $120 Million in Series A to Build the Leading Software Suite for E-commerce Brands (Di mercoledì 6 settembre 2023) Shop Circle's Suite of e-commerce solutions delivers a one-stop-Shop of cutting-edge technologies to online Brands. LONDON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Shop Circle, the one-stop-Shop Software provider for e-commerce Brands, announced the successful completion of its Series A funding round, raising $120 Million. The round was led by 645 Ventures and 3VC, with notable participation from previous backers QED Investors and NfX, with the credit facility provided by i80 Group. The funding was raised through a strategic combination of equity and debt. Shop Circle reports a substantial 360% year-over-year ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Shop Circle Raises $120 Million in Series A to Build the Leading Software Suite for E-commerce BrandsShop Circle's suite of e-commerce solutions delivers a one-stop-shop of cutting-edge technologies to online brands.
