Revolutionizing 3D Printing Speed | Anycubic Unveils the Kobra 2 Series

Revolutionizing Printing

Revolutionizing 3D Printing Speed: Anycubic Unveils the Kobra 2 Series (Di mercoledì 6 settembre 2023) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Anycubic, a renowned global leader in 3D Printing technology, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its latest innovation, the Anycubic Kobra 2 Series. These cutting-edge Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) 3D printers represent a significant milestone in the world of 3D Printing, combining high-quality craftsmanship, affordability, and remarkable Speed. The Kobra 2 Series made its debut on August 31st. To celebrate Anycubic's 8-year anniversary, seize the opportunity to acquire the new Kobra 2 Series at an exclusive early bird price, available until September 15th. Introducing the Anycubic Kobra 2 ...
