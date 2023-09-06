Pain Hustlers | ecco le prime immagini con Chris Evans e Emily Blunt

(Di mercoledì 6 settembre 2023)faranno coppia in autunno in. Questo progetto è stato annunciato nell’agosto del 2021, quando la Sony Pictures ha annunciato lo sviluppo di un film basato su un articolo di Evan Hughes del New York Times Magazine.: online leconL’articolo “The”, racconta di come una società di assistenza sanitaria si sia trasformata in un’enorme frode. Hughes ha poi sviluppato l’articolo online in The Hard Sell, un libro pubblicato nel gennaio 2022. Quattro mesi dopo la pubblicazione del libro,...

With Pain Hustlers set to receive its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival next week, Netflix has released four first-look images from Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts director David Yates.Check out a trio of new images featuring Chris Evans, Emily Blunt and Andy Garcia in the upcoming Netflix film Pain Hustlers.