Justified | City Primeval | dal 6 settembre su Disney+

Justified City

Justified: City Primeval, dal 6 settembre su Disney+ (Di mercoledì 6 settembre 2023) Justified: City Primeval è la serie tv sequel disponibile su Disney+: ecco la trama, il cast e la data d'uscita. Tvserial.it.
Le serie da vedere a settembre 2023

Justified: City Primeval Disney+ 6 settembre Dopo aver lasciato il Kentucky 15 anni fa, Raylan Givens ora vive a Miami, marshall e padre part - time di una ragazza di 15 anni. I suoi capelli sono più ...

Disney +, le novità di settembre 2023: le serie tv e i film da non perdere

Tra le altre novità: ' I Am Groot 2 ', serie di corti in arrivo dal 6 settembre in contemporanea con l'uscita della serie tv ' Justified: City Primeval '. Dal 13 settembre, invece, arrivano: la ...

Disney+, le Serie TV in streaming a settembre 2023

Timothy Olyphant torna a indossare il cappello da cowboy di Raylan Givens in Justified: City Primeval . Quindici anni dopo essersi lasciato la sua vecchia vita nel Kentucky alle spalle, Raylan è ...

