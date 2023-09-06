Opera GX con Aria: intelligenza artificiale che migliora la ...LUCCA COMICS & GAMES APRE IL SUO SERVER DISCORDEA SPORTS FC 24 includerà l’Udinese ArenaLogitech Pebble 2 - combo mouse e tastieraIn che modo i negozi online di mobili economici stanno crescendo nel ...Samsung SSD 990 PRO - prestazioni e capacità di altissimo livelloHisense guarda alla sostenibilità con il nuovo Laser TVDefinire il modello economico del cloud: i tre punti secondo VeeamTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem il videogiocoStarfield disponibile in tutto il mondoUltime Blog

Into the storm è basato su una storia vera? Qual è il finale del film?

Into the storm è basato su una storia vera? Qual è il finale del film? (Di mercoledì 6 settembre 2023) Per gli amanti dei film catastrofici ricchi di eventi estremi come fulmini, saette, tempeste di fuoco, ghiaccio e tornado, “Into the storm” è una pellicola da non perdere. Questo film, uscito nel 2014, si presenta come un falso documentario ed è diretto da Steven Quale, noto per il suo lavoro in “Final Destination 5.” La storia vera che ispira Into the storm Il filmInto the storm” offre un mix di eventi catastrofici, ispirati ad episodi di vita reale e successivamente adattati per il film. Anche se sono stati utilizzati effetti speciali, la base di tutto è stata presa da video reali su YouTube. Questo approccio ha permesso di portare eventi autentici nel mondo del ...
