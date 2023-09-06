Samsung SSD 990 PRO - prestazioni e capacità di altissimo livelloHisense guarda alla sostenibilità con il nuovo Laser TVDefinire il modello economico del cloud: i tre punti secondo VeeamTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem il videogiocoStarfield disponibile in tutto il mondoDune: Spice Wars 1.0 svela la data di ReleaseBack to work e back to school: le soluzioni di TrustMolly Medusa è ora disponibile su PC OutRage - picchiaduro multiplayer per PC, console e mobileLavoro e cybersecurityUltime Blog

Insitu Announces Kinetic Capability for the Integrator Uncrewed Aircraft System (UAS) (Di mercoledì 6 settembre 2023) BINGEN, Wash., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Insitu, A Boeing Company, announced a munitions program for its Integrator UAS, which adds a highly sought-after strike Capability to the platform's unmatched payload portfolio and class-leading 24-hour flight endurance. Insitu collaborated with multiple weapons developers and U.S. Government agencies to enable the Integrator to deliver miniature, precision munitions and guide them to their targets. During September 2021, the RQ-21 Blackjack variant of the Integrator successfully delivered various inert Kinetic payloads for a U.S. Navy test program. Testing of additional munitions remains underway. "Based on global events and the evolution of the modern battlefield, Insitu's customers are demanding a ...
