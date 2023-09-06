Insitu Announces Kinetic Capability for the Integrator Uncrewed Aircraft System (UAS) (Di mercoledì 6 settembre 2023) BINGEN, Wash., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Insitu, A Boeing Company, announced a munitions program for its Integrator UAS, which adds a highly sought-after strike Capability to the platform's unmatched payload portfolio and class-leading 24-hour flight endurance. Insitu collaborated with multiple weapons developers and U.S. Government agencies to enable the Integrator to deliver miniature, precision munitions and guide them to their targets. During September 2021, the RQ-21 Blackjack variant of the Integrator successfully delivered various inert Kinetic payloads for a U.S. Navy test program. Testing of additional munitions remains underway. "Based on global events and the evolution of the modern battlefield, Insitu's customers are demanding a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Insitu, A Boeing Company, announced a munitions program for its Integrator UAS, which adds a highly sought-after strike Capability to the platform's unmatched payload portfolio and class-leading 24-hour flight endurance. Insitu collaborated with multiple weapons developers and U.S. Government agencies to enable the Integrator to deliver miniature, precision munitions and guide them to their targets. During September 2021, the RQ-21 Blackjack variant of the Integrator successfully delivered various inert Kinetic payloads for a U.S. Navy test program. Testing of additional munitions remains underway. "Based on global events and the evolution of the modern battlefield, Insitu's customers are demanding a ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
F1 Gp Belgio 2023, vola Verstappen ma per penalità pole a Leclerc ... Local Page
Insitu Announces Kinetic Capability for the Integrator Uncrewed Aircraft System (UAS)BINGEN, Wash., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insitu, A Boeing Company, announced a munitions program for its Integrator UAS, which adds a highly sought-after strike capability to the platform's ...
Insitu AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Insitu Announces