Imaging Endpoints Appoints Manish Sharma | MD as Chief Scientific Officer

Di mercoledì 6 settembre 2023
Imaging Endpoints (IE), the global leader in oncology-trial Imaging and among the largest Imaging CROs (iCROs) globally, is pleased to announce the appointment of Manish Sharma, MD as its Chief Scientific Officer. Dr Sharma, a radiologist with over 20 years of extensive experience in clinical research, medical Imaging, and data science, joins Imaging Endpoints with a proven track record of excellence. Besides having supported regulatory submission of multiple path-breaking therapies including priority review and accelerated approvals, his pioneering work in Imaging data analytics and utilization of big ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
