Starfield disponibile in tutto il mondoDune: Spice Wars 1.0 svela la data di ReleaseBack to work e back to school: le soluzioni di TrustMolly Medusa è ora disponibile su PC OutRage - picchiaduro multiplayer per PC, console e mobileLavoro e cybersecurityDebutto travagliato di Myrta Merlino a Pomeriggio 5: cosa ha detto ...Dragonflight Furia Incarnata disponibile!Influencer YouTube Ruby Franke Arrestata per Presunto Abuso sui ...Il Toccante Gesto di un Rifugio di Animali verso il Padrone di MiloUltime Blog

Imaging Endpoints Appoints Manish Sharma | MD as Chief Scientific Officer

Imaging Endpoints

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
Imaging Endpoints Appoints Manish Sharma, MD as Chief Scientific Officer (Di mercoledì 6 settembre 2023) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Imaging Endpoints (IE), the global leader in oncology-trial Imaging and among the largest Imaging CROs (iCROs) globally, is pleased to announce the appointment of Manish Sharma, MD as its Chief Scientific Officer. Dr Sharma, a radiologist with over 20 years of extensive experience in clinical research, medical Imaging, and data science, joins Imaging Endpoints with a proven track record of excellence. Besides having supported regulatory submission of multiple path-breaking therapies including priority review and accelerated approvals, his pioneering work in Imaging data analytics and utilization of big ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Maurizio Toccoli, Opzione Immobiliare Vincente: il Bestseller su ...  Local Page

Imaging Endpoints Appoints Manish Sharma, MD as Chief Scientific Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imaging Endpoints (IE), the global leader in oncology-trial imaging and among the largest imaging CROs (iCROs) globally, is pleased to announce the app ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Imaging Endpoints
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Imaging Endpoints Imaging Endpoints Appoints Manish Sharma