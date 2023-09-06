Imaging Endpoints Appoints Manish Sharma | MD as Chief Scientific Officer

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 6 settembre 2023) SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/(IE), the global leader in oncology-trialand among the largestCROs (iCROs) globally, is pleased to announce the appointment of, MD as its. Dr, a radiologist with over 20 years of extensive experience in clinical research, medical, and data science, joinswith a proven track record of excellence. Besides having supported regulatory submission of multiple path-breaking therapies including priority review and accelerated approvals, his pioneering work indata analytics and utilization of big ...