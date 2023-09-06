Molly Medusa è ora disponibile su PC OutRage - picchiaduro multiplayer per PC, console e mobileLavoro e cybersecurityDebutto travagliato di Myrta Merlino a Pomeriggio 5: cosa ha detto ...Dragonflight Furia Incarnata disponibile!Influencer YouTube Ruby Franke Arrestata per Presunto Abuso sui ...Il Toccante Gesto di un Rifugio di Animali verso il Padrone di MiloEnrique Tarrio e il suo ruolo nell'attacco a Capitol Hill: una ...Caso Adil Harrati: Il Mistero dell'Omicidio di Rossella Nappini a RomaSabrina Salerno: Torna in Palestra dopo le Vacanze Estive, ma i ...Ultime Blog

Il Green Team Rescue della Croce Verde di Asti impegnato al Palio e alle Sagre

Autore : gazzettadasti Commenta
Il Green Team Rescue della Croce Verde di Asti impegnato al Palio e alle Sagre (Di mercoledì 6 settembre 2023) La Pubblica Assistenza Anpas Croce Verde di Asti si è dedicata alla lunga assistenza sanitaria nelle manifestazioni del Palio di Asti 2023 e, il 9 e 10 settembre in piazza Campo del Palio, sarà ...
Il Green Team Rescue della Croce Verde di Asti impegnato al Palio e alle Sagre

L'evento è stato anche il battesimo del Green Team Rescue di Croce Verde Asti con le e - bikes attrezzate per il soccorso sanitario che hanno permesso alla squadra di soccorritori di ridurre tempi di ...

Il Green Team Rescue della Croce Verde di Asti impegnato al Palio ...  Gazzetta D'Asti

