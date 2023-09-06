Debutto travagliato di Myrta Merlino a Pomeriggio 5: cosa ha detto ...Dragonflight Furia Incarnata disponibile!Influencer YouTube Ruby Franke Arrestata per Presunto Abuso sui ...Il Toccante Gesto di un Rifugio di Animali verso il Padrone di MiloEnrique Tarrio e il suo ruolo nell'attacco a Capitol Hill: una ...Caso Adil Harrati: Il Mistero dell'Omicidio di Rossella Nappini a RomaSabrina Salerno: Torna in Palestra dopo le Vacanze Estive, ma i ...Divieto dell'abaya: Il Primo Giorno di Scuola Che Ha Scosso la FranciaTragedia a Prato: Uomo 39enne Perde la Vita Dopo Lite con Moglie di ...The Elder Scrolls Online - Aggiornamento 39 di ESO disponibile su ...Ultime Blog

Greenbrook announces key promotions and a significant expansion of its senior team

Greenbrook announces

Greenbrook announces key promotions and a significant expansion of its senior team (Di mercoledì 6 settembre 2023) LONDON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Greenbrook, the specialist communications advisor to the investment industry, with particular expertise in private equity, hedge funds, debt, and special situations, is pleased to announce key promotions, the appointment of two new Directors and the expansion of its junior team. The firm congratulates Tashi Lassalle on being promoted to Partner only 12 months after joining Greenbrook. Tashi, renowned for her leadership roles at Actis, Lloyd's of London and the Church of England, brings rich experience to her new partnership role. She will continue spearheading talent management efforts within the organisation alongside her client commitments. Bella Lahdo, who joined the firm in 2021, has also been promoted to Consultant. Greenbrook is also pleased ...
