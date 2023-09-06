Greenbrook announces key promotions and a significant expansion of its senior team (Di mercoledì 6 settembre 2023) LONDON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Greenbrook, the specialist communications advisor to the investment industry, with particular expertise in private equity, hedge funds, debt, and special situations, is pleased to announce key promotions, the appointment of two new Directors and the expansion of its junior team. The firm congratulates Tashi Lassalle on being promoted to Partner only 12 months after joining Greenbrook. Tashi, renowned for her leadership roles at Actis, Lloyd's of London and the Church of England, brings rich experience to her new partnership role. She will continue spearheading talent management efforts within the organisation alongside her client commitments. Bella Lahdo, who joined the firm in 2021, has also been promoted to Consultant. Greenbrook is also pleased ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Greenbrook, the specialist communications advisor to the investment industry, with particular expertise in private equity, hedge funds, debt, and special situations, is pleased to announce key promotions, the appointment of two new Directors and the expansion of its junior team. The firm congratulates Tashi Lassalle on being promoted to Partner only 12 months after joining Greenbrook. Tashi, renowned for her leadership roles at Actis, Lloyd's of London and the Church of England, brings rich experience to her new partnership role. She will continue spearheading talent management efforts within the organisation alongside her client commitments. Bella Lahdo, who joined the firm in 2021, has also been promoted to Consultant. Greenbrook is also pleased ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Luigi e Gaia Senese: “In un mondo che va veloce, la forza di un ... Notizie locali castelli romani
Greenbrook announces key promotions and a significant expansion of its senior teamLONDON, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenbrook, the specialist communications advisor to the investment industry, with particular expertise in private equity, hedge funds, debt, and special situatio ...
Greenbrook announces key promotions, expansion of its senior teamGreenbrook, a communications advisor to the investment industry, announces appointment of two new directors and the expansion of its junior team. Tashi Lassalle has been promoted to Partner only 12 ...
Greenbrook announcesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Greenbrook announces