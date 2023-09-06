Debutto travagliato di Myrta Merlino a Pomeriggio 5: cosa ha detto ...Dragonflight Furia Incarnata disponibile!Influencer YouTube Ruby Franke Arrestata per Presunto Abuso sui ...Il Toccante Gesto di un Rifugio di Animali verso il Padrone di MiloEnrique Tarrio e il suo ruolo nell'attacco a Capitol Hill: una ...Caso Adil Harrati: Il Mistero dell'Omicidio di Rossella Nappini a RomaSabrina Salerno: Torna in Palestra dopo le Vacanze Estive, ma i ...Divieto dell'abaya: Il Primo Giorno di Scuola Che Ha Scosso la FranciaTragedia a Prato: Uomo 39enne Perde la Vita Dopo Lite con Moglie di ...The Elder Scrolls Online - Aggiornamento 39 di ESO disponibile su ...Ultime Blog

DESTINIA REVOLUTIONISES THE SALE OF TOURISM SERVICES WITH AI

DESTINIA REVOLUTIONISES

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
DESTINIA REVOLUTIONISES THE SALE OF TOURISM SERVICES WITH AI (Di mercoledì 6 settembre 2023) Search engines are evolving, spurring a paradigm shift in the online travel agency business. MADRID, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Many years ago, Amuda Goueli foresaw, the imminent demise of the traditional search engine in the online travel agency (OTA) sector. The restrictive way in which an online travel agency requires its clients to already know their desired travel dates and destination, was unnatural and needed to evolve.     The DESTINIA founder and CEO has always maintained that the future of the OTA industry would become more personalised, WITH recommendations based on the unique needs of each client. Clients should have something akin to their own personal travel agent, WITH the widest knowledge possible using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the ability to make recommendations and advise them, but WITH the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

SNAI – Tour de France: Vingegaard e Pogacar, testa a testa. Il ...  Notizie locali castelli romani

DESTINIA REVOLUTIONISES THE SALE OF TOURISM SERVICES WITH AI

The Destinia founder and CEO has always maintained that the future of the OTA industry would become more personalised, with recommendations based on the unique needs of each client. Clients should ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : DESTINIA REVOLUTIONISES
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : DESTINIA REVOLUTIONISES DESTINIA REVOLUTIONISES SALE TOURISM SERVICES