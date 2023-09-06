DESTINIA REVOLUTIONISES THE SALE OF TOURISM SERVICES WITH AI (Di mercoledì 6 settembre 2023) Search engines are evolving, spurring a paradigm shift in the online travel agency business. MADRID, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Many years ago, Amuda Goueli foresaw, the imminent demise of the traditional search engine in the online travel agency (OTA) sector. The restrictive way in which an online travel agency requires its clients to already know their desired travel dates and destination, was unnatural and needed to evolve. The DESTINIA founder and CEO has always maintained that the future of the OTA industry would become more personalised, WITH recommendations based on the unique needs of each client. Clients should have something akin to their own personal travel agent, WITH the widest knowledge possible using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the ability to make recommendations and advise them, but WITH the ...
