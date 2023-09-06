Bühler and NRGene collaborate to increase competitiveness of black soldier fly industry (Di mercoledì 6 settembre 2023) UZWIL, Switzerland and NESS ZIONA, Israel, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Bühler, the Swiss technology group, and NRGene Technologies Ltd. (TASE: NRGN), an Israeli genomics company, announced a strategic collaboration today in the field of black soldier fly (BSF) genetics and processing. The two companies are combining their expertise to provide solutions and services to this rapidly evolving industry. The partnership between Bühler and NRGene offers BSF producers a comprehensive solution that incorporates Bühler's high-end equipment and engineering capabilities and NRGene's novel genetics and AI-based genomics tools. Production equipment and tailor made high-performance BSF strains are integrated into a customized solution that ensures
