BioCatch Continues to Set New Sales Records in 2023

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 6 settembre 2023) Notches Record First Half NewResults and Highest NPS Score in Company History TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Sept. 6,/PRNewswire/, the global leader in digital fraud and money laundering detection and response powered by behavioral biometric intelligence, today announced it grew annual recurring revenue by 45% over Q2 2022 and added 19 new customers in the quarter ending June 30,. The accelerated growth is fueled by rapid adoption ofConnect™ in the Latin American region as that marketto invest in digital transformation, the need for mid-market retail banks to deliver frictionless digital banking experiences that match customer expectations set by their global peers, and the dramatic increase in mobile banking fraud worldwide. Key ...