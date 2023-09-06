Le ultime notizie sulla decorazione della casa: Sostenibilità e ...Carlos Sainz, Pilota Ferrari, Vittima di Rapina a Milano: La Corsa ...Napoli: Giovane musicista ucciso, 16enne chiuso in istituto minorile ...La fortuna bacia due volte: Donna del Maryland vince due premi alla ...Il vicino li stava avvelenando: Telecamere di sicurezza svelano il ...Grande Fratello 2023: Vip e Nip, le novità dell'edizione da non ...Svolta nell'omicidio della tabaccaia a Foggia: Redouane Moslli ...Distrutti quattro motoscafi militari nel Mar Nero: Mosca rivendica ...Orsa Amarena: Andrea Leombruni rompe il silenzio e chiede perdono ...Eroico Atto di Difesa in una Tragica Aggressione a Prato: Un ...Ultime Blog

Alone in the Dark slitta al 2024: Nuova data di uscita (Di mercoledì 6 settembre 2023) L’oscurità può essere un luogo spaventoso, ma i fan di “Alone in the Dark” dovranno aspettare ancora un po’ prima di immergersi nelle tenebre. THQ Nordic e Pieces Interactive hanno annunciato con un comunicato stampa che il re-imagining del classico degli anni ’90 verrà posticipato alla data del 16 gennaio 2024. Sebbene possa sembrare un’ombra spettrale sulle aspettative dei fan, dietro questa decisione c’è una motivazione audace e intrigante. Un Soggiorno Solitario Secondo i creatori del gioco, il motivo principale di questo ritardo è quello di evitare di competere con altri titoli di spicco previsti per ottobre, tra cui “Alan Wake 2” e “Marvel’s Spider-Man 2”. Sebbene possa sembrare una scelta controcorrente, dimostra quanto THQ Nordic sia determinata a mantenere intatta l’atmosfera intensa e claustrofobica di ...
