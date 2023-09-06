OutRage - picchiaduro multiplayer per PC, console e mobileLavoro e cybersecurityDebutto travagliato di Myrta Merlino a Pomeriggio 5: cosa ha detto ...Dragonflight Furia Incarnata disponibile!Influencer YouTube Ruby Franke Arrestata per Presunto Abuso sui ...Il Toccante Gesto di un Rifugio di Animali verso il Padrone di MiloEnrique Tarrio e il suo ruolo nell'attacco a Capitol Hill: una ...Caso Adil Harrati: Il Mistero dell'Omicidio di Rossella Nappini a RomaSabrina Salerno: Torna in Palestra dopo le Vacanze Estive, ma i ...Divieto dell'abaya: Il Primo Giorno di Scuola Che Ha Scosso la FranciaUltime Blog

560MW desert power station equipped with Trina Solar Vertex N 700W+ series modules

560MW desert

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

zazoom
Autore : liberoquotidiano Commenta
560MW desert power station equipped with Trina Solar Vertex N 700W+ series modules (Di mercoledì 6 settembre 2023) CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Trina Solar has begun to supply Vertex N 700W+ series modules to the 560MW PV power station in Xinghai County, Qinghai province. The power station is expected to be commissioned by the end of this year, with average annual energy yield of about 1.077 billion kWh. The plant, developed and owned by Datang Qinghai New Energy Development Co Ltd, is located in the new energy base of Hekatan in the northeast of Xinghai County, average altitude 3,200 meters, and is the first such large-scale project in the county. The project located in desert plateau, is subject to drastic temperature differences and extreme weather, including ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Trump indagato, attacco al procuratore: "Squilibrato che distrugge prove"  Lifestyleblog

560MW desert power station equipped with Trina Solar Vertex N 700W+ series modules

CHANGZHOU, China, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Solar has begun to supply Vertex N 700W+ series modules to the 560MW PV power station in Xinghai County, Qinghai province. The power station is ex ...

Trina Solar Co., Ltd: 560MW desert power station equipped with Trina Solar Vertex N 700W+ series modules

Trina Solar has begun to supply Vertex N 700W+ series modules to the 560MW PV power station in Xinghai County, Qinghai province. The power station ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : 560MW desert
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : 560MW desert 560MW desert power station equipped