2023 IFA NEXT: 3DMakerpro Unveils the Seal 3D Scanner to Democratize High Precision 3D Scanning (Di mercoledì 6 settembre 2023) - The groundbreaking consumer-grade 3D Scanner makes High accuracy 3D Scanning accessible to DIY enthusiasts, designers, and hobbyists, all at an unprecedented entry-level price. BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
3DMakerpro, a pioneer in consumer-friendly 3D Scanning technology, proudly introduced its latest breakthrough product, the Seal 3D Scanner, at the IFA NEXT exhibition in Berlin, Germany, on September 1, 2023. This revolutionary product marks a significant breakthrough in the field of 3D Scanning, redefining it as a consumer electronic product for the first time in the industry's history. The Seal 3D Scanner, boasting an extraordinary ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Tecnologia : tutte le novità di Samsung SmartThings a Ifa 2023
HONOR riceve 36 premi dalla stampa a IFA 2023 per gli smartphone pieghevoli Magic V2 e V PurseHONOR , azienda leader nel settore della tecnologia, ha presentato a IFA 2023 i suoi nuovi smartphone pieghevoli HONOR Magic V2 e HONOR V Purse , ottenendo un notevole successo di critica e numerosi riconoscimenti dalla stampa internazionale. In particolare, il Magic ...
Le nuove etichette energetiche sono già obsolete. Ma è una buona notiziaGirando per gli stand dei principali produttori di elettrodomestici dell'edizione 2023 dell'IFA di Berlino, abbiamo però notato il ritorno anche del fenomeno opposto: la comparsa del segni "meno" ...
Tecnologia: tutte le novità di Samsung SmartThings a Ifa 2023A IFA 2023 Samsung annuncia una novità dedicata agli amanti del buon cibo, Samsung Food "che permette di scaricare, condividere, modificare, pianificare i pasti, cucinare e fare la spesa" annuncia ...
IFA 2023, i prodotti più curiosi tra robot e smartphone borsetta | VIDEO HDblog
Davvero Apple sta pensando ad un MacBook ''economico'' per la scuola Così sembra!Le indiscrezioni che arrivano dalla filiera produttiva di Apple parlano di MacBook dal costo contenuto in arrivo entro il 2024. L'obiettivo della Mela sarebbe quello di contrastare la diffusione dei C ...
