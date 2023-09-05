VODAFONE AND AMAZON'S PROJECT KUIPER TO EXTEND CONNECTIVITY IN AFRICA AND EUROPE (Di martedì 5 settembre 2023) - LONDON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
VODAFONE and PROJECT KUIPER, AMAZON's low Earth orbit satellite (LEO) communications initiative, today announced a strategic collaboration through which VODAFONE and Vodacom plan to use PROJECT KUIPER's network to EXTEND the reach of 4G/5G services to more of their customers in EUROPE and AFRICA. VODAFONE and Vodacom plan to use PROJECT KUIPER's high-bandwidth, low-latency satellite network to bring the benefits of 4G/5G CONNECTIVITY to areas that may otherwise be challenging and prohibitively expensive to serve via traditional fibre or microwave solutions.
Vodafone userà i satelliti di Amazon per migliorare la copertura 4G/5G in Europa e AfricaVodafone (Vodacom per l'Africa) sarà tra le aziende che parteciperà a questo programma pilota entro la fine del prossimo anno, e con lei ci saranno anche gli altre partner a livello mondiale che ...
Vodafone Ties Up With Amazon's Project Kuiper To Extend 5G ReachTelecommunications company Vodafone plans to work with Amazon's low Earth orbit satellite constellation Project Kuiper to extend the reach of its 4G and 5G telecoms networks in Europe and Africa. The ...
VODAFONE AND AMAZON'S PROJECT KUIPER TO EXTEND CONNECTIVITY IN AFRICA AND EUROPELONDON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vodafone and Project Kuiper, Amazon's low Earth orbit satellite (LEO) communications initiative, today announced a strategic collaboration through which Vodafone ...
