Autore : infobetting Commenta
UCD Dublin-Derry City (mercoledì 06 settembre 2023 ore 20:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di martedì 5 settembre 2023) Recupero del ventiseiesimo turno di Premier League irlandese con il Derry City che dopo le fatiche di coppa proverà ad avvicinare la vetta della classifica battendo il fanalino di coda UCD Dublin. Gli Universitaries sono di fatto ormai prossimi alla matematica retrocessione, visto che sono a -17 dal playout e a -20 dalla salvezza. Una stagione disastrosa e fatta di tanti record InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici
