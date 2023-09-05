UCD Dublin-Derry City (mercoledì 06 settembre 2023 ore 20:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici Infobetting

UCD come into Wednesday’s back game against Derry City rooted to the bottom of the table, 17 points off ninth placed Cork City with only eight games remaining.BEN Doherty has warned Shamrock Rovers the league title race is far from over and promised Derry City will 'stick in there as long as we can' as they attempt to narrow the gap at the top with victory ...