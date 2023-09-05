SIBIONICS Launches the Breakthrough SIBIO KS1 CKM for Ketone Level Monitoring

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 5 settembre 2023) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/, a leader in bio-wearable consumer electronics, is pleased to announce the launch ofKS1 Continuous(CKM) System, the company's newest biometric wearable device designed to measures. Boasting CE certification for wearable biosensors forhealthcare, the KS1 is the world's first all-in-one sensor and transmitter that provides real-timefordiet practitioners. Now, individuals adhering to a ketogenic diet or engaging in physical activities will be able to monitorvalues non-stop for 14 days. The KS1 is a consumer bio-wearable designed with a 14-day sensor that provides 24/7 ...