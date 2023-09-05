SIBIONICS Launches the Breakthrough SIBIO KS1 CKM for Ketone Level Monitoring (Di martedì 5 settembre 2023) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
SIBIONICS, a leader in bio-wearable consumer electronics, is pleased to announce the launch of SIBIO KS1 Continuous Ketone Monitoring (CKM) System, the company's newest biometric wearable device designed to measure Ketone Levels. Boasting CE certification for wearable biosensors for Monitoring healthcare, the KS1 is the world's first all-in-one sensor and transmitter that provides real-time Monitoring for Ketone diet practitioners. Now, individuals adhering to a ketogenic diet or engaging in physical activities will be able to monitor Ketone values non-stop for 14 days. The KS1 is a consumer bio-wearable designed with a 14-day sensor that provides 24/7 ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
SIBIONICS Launches the Breakthrough SIBIO KS1 CKM for Ketone Level MonitoringSHENZHEN, China, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SIBIONICS, a leader in bio-wearable consumer electronics, is pleased to announce the launch of SIBIO KS1 Continuous Ketone Monitoring (CKM) System, the ...
