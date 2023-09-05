SIBIONICS Launches the Breakthrough SIBIO KS1 CKM for Ketone Level Monitoring

Le ultime notizie sulla decorazione della casa: Sostenibilità e ...Carlos Sainz, Pilota Ferrari, Vittima di Rapina a Milano: La Corsa ...Napoli: Giovane musicista ucciso, 16enne chiuso in istituto minorile ...La fortuna bacia due volte: Donna del Maryland vince due premi alla ...Il vicino li stava avvelenando: Telecamere di sicurezza svelano il ...Grande Fratello 2023: Vip e Nip, le novità dell'edizione da non ...Svolta nell'omicidio della tabaccaia a Foggia: Redouane Moslli ...Distrutti quattro motoscafi militari nel Mar Nero: Mosca rivendica ...Orsa Amarena: Andrea Leombruni rompe il silenzio e chiede perdono ...Eroico Atto di Difesa in una Tragica Aggressione a Prato: Un ...Ultime Blog

SIBIONICS, a leader in bio-wearable consumer electronics, is pleased to announce the launch of SIBIO KS1 Continuous Ketone Monitoring (CKM) System, the company's newest biometric wearable device designed to measure Ketone Levels. Boasting CE certification for wearable biosensors for Monitoring healthcare, the KS1 is the world's first all-in-one sensor and transmitter that provides real-time Monitoring for Ketone diet practitioners. Now, individuals adhering to a ketogenic diet or engaging in physical activities will be able to monitor Ketone values non-stop for 14 days. The KS1 is a consumer bio-wearable designed with a 14-day sensor that provides 24/7 ...
SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SIBIONICS, a leader in bio-wearable consumer electronics, is pleased to announce the launch of SIBIO KS1 Continuous Ketone Monitoring (CKM) System, the ...
