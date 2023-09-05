SANY Heavy Industry Reports Financial Results: 35.87% Up in International Sales Revenue (Di martedì 5 settembre 2023) CHANGSHA, China, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Leading global Heavy machinery manufacturer SANY Heavy Industry ("SANY") reported its H1 2023 Financial Results on August 30. Its operating Revenue is down by 0.38% to 39.496 billion yuan (US$ 5.44 billion), while the net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies increased by 29.07% to 3.4 billion yuan (US$ 468.3 million). The net cash flow from business activities was 402 million yuan (US$ 55.37 million). In Q2 2023, SANY's operating income was 21.709 billion yuan (US$ 2.99 billion), a 10.93% increase year-on-year; the net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies reached 1.888 billion yuan (US$ 260 million), up 80.81% year-on-year.
SANY Engineering Vehicles Unveils New Range of Intelligent New Energy Dump Trucks Yu Hongfu, President of SANY Heavy Industry, emphasized their commitment to the national 'Dual Carbon Strategy' at the product launch, and stated the new products marked the first release since SANY
