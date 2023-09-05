Carlos Sainz, Pilota Ferrari, Vittima di Rapina a Milano: La Corsa ...Napoli: Giovane musicista ucciso, 16enne chiuso in istituto minorile ...La fortuna bacia due volte: Donna del Maryland vince due premi alla ...Il vicino li stava avvelenando: Telecamere di sicurezza svelano il ...Grande Fratello 2023: Vip e Nip, le novità dell'edizione da non ...Svolta nell'omicidio della tabaccaia a Foggia: Redouane Moslli ...Distrutti quattro motoscafi militari nel Mar Nero: Mosca rivendica ...Orsa Amarena: Andrea Leombruni rompe il silenzio e chiede perdono ...Eroico Atto di Difesa in una Tragica Aggressione a Prato: Un ...Tragico Incidente Stradale sulla Statale Aurelia: Indagini in Corso ...Ultime Blog

Qover secures FCA authorisation license

Qover secures

Qover secures FCA authorisation license (Di martedì 5 settembre 2023) - LONDON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Qover, leader in embedded insurance orchestration, proudly announces the successful granting of a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) full authorisation. Following seven years of active operations in the UK market, this achievement ensures Qover's continued growth across the continent post-Brexit and underscores its commitment to regulatory compliance and excellence.     The granted license marks a significant post-Brexit milestone in the insurtech's journey, enhancing its standing in both the European and UK landscapes. It empowers Qover to operate under a fully regulated framework, in alignment with the highest industry standards and stringent requirements set by regulatory authorities. "Securing the FCA license is a testament to our strong ...
