Qover secures FCA authorisation license (Di martedì 5 settembre 2023) - LONDON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Qover, leader in embedded insurance orchestration, proudly announces the successful granting of a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) full authorisation. Following seven years of active operations in the UK market, this achievement ensures Qover's continued growth across the continent post-Brexit and underscores its commitment to regulatory compliance and excellence. The granted license marks a significant post-Brexit milestone in the insurtech's journey, enhancing its standing in both the European and UK landscapes. It empowers Qover to operate under a fully regulated framework, in alignment with the highest industry standards and stringent requirements set by regulatory authorities. "Securing the FCA license is a testament to our strong ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Qover, leader in embedded insurance orchestration, proudly announces the successful granting of a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) full authorisation. Following seven years of active operations in the UK market, this achievement ensures Qover's continued growth across the continent post-Brexit and underscores its commitment to regulatory compliance and excellence. The granted license marks a significant post-Brexit milestone in the insurtech's journey, enhancing its standing in both the European and UK landscapes. It empowers Qover to operate under a fully regulated framework, in alignment with the highest industry standards and stringent requirements set by regulatory authorities. "Securing the FCA license is a testament to our strong ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Signify annuncia Philips Hue Secure, nuove stringhe Festavia e il ... HDblog
Qover secures FCA authorisation licenseLONDON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qover, leader in embedded insurance orchestration, proudly announces the successful granting of a Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) full authorisation. Following ...
Qover securesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Qover secures