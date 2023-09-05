Henley & Partners publishes the world's first Crypto Wealth Report (Di martedì 5 settembre 2023) LONDON, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
There are 88,200 Crypto millionaires worldwide, with just under half (40,500) holding their fortunes in Bitcoin, according to the inaugural Crypto Wealth Report published by leading international Wealth and investment migration specialists Henley &; Partners. The total market value of Crypto is now a staggering USD 1,180 billion and there are 425 million individuals globally that own Cryptocurrencies. This first-of-its-kind Report includes exclusive statistics on the number of Crypto and Bitcoin millionaires, centi-millionaires, and billionaires provided by global Wealth intelligence firm New ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Henley & Partners publishes the world's first Crypto Wealth ReportIt also features Henley & Partners' Crypto Adoption Index, which compares the best residence and citizenship by investment programs for crypto investors. Dr. Juerg Steffen, CEO of Henley & Partners, ...
