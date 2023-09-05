Globe GOMO Goes Live on LotusFlare DNO Cloud (Di martedì 5 settembre 2023) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
LotusFlare today announced that GOMO Philippines, the first fully-digital telecom brand in the Philippines operated by Globe Telecom, is now Live on LotusFlare DNO™ Cloud, a Cloud-native commerce and monetization managed service that provides a digital business support system (BSS) for communications and media services providers. LotusFlare DNO Cloud now serves as the fully-digital BSS for GOMO in the Philippines, supporting nearly 3 million GOMO customers. GOMO customers were migrated to LotusFlare DNO Cloud within a 5-hour timeframe in a planned maintenance window by Globe and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/globe-gomo-goes-live-on-lotusflare-dno-cloud-301915929.html
Globe GOMO Goes Live on LotusFlare DNO Cloud
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LotusFlare today announced that GOMO Philippines, the first fully-digital telecom brand in the Philippines operated by Globe Telecom, is now live on
