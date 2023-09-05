Carlos Sainz, Pilota Ferrari, Vittima di Rapina a Milano: La Corsa ...Napoli: Giovane musicista ucciso, 16enne chiuso in istituto minorile ...La fortuna bacia due volte: Donna del Maryland vince due premi alla ...Il vicino li stava avvelenando: Telecamere di sicurezza svelano il ...Grande Fratello 2023: Vip e Nip, le novità dell'edizione da non ...Svolta nell'omicidio della tabaccaia a Foggia: Redouane Moslli ...Distrutti quattro motoscafi militari nel Mar Nero: Mosca rivendica ...Orsa Amarena: Andrea Leombruni rompe il silenzio e chiede perdono ...Eroico Atto di Difesa in una Tragica Aggressione a Prato: Un ...Tragico Incidente Stradale sulla Statale Aurelia: Indagini in Corso ...Ultime Blog

Globe GOMO Goes Live on LotusFlare DNO Cloud (Di martedì 5 settembre 2023) SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/

LotusFlare today announced that GOMO Philippines, the first fully-digital telecom brand in the Philippines operated by Globe Telecom, is now Live on LotusFlare DNO™ Cloud, a Cloud-native commerce and monetization managed service that provides a digital business support system (BSS) for communications and media services providers.     LotusFlare DNO Cloud now serves as the fully-digital BSS for GOMO in the Philippines, supporting nearly 3 million GOMO customers. GOMO customers were migrated to LotusFlare DNO Cloud within a 5-hour timeframe in a planned maintenance window by Globe and ...
Globe GOMO Goes Live on LotusFlare DNO Cloud

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LotusFlare today announced that GOMO Philippines, the first fully-digital telecom brand in the Philippines operated by Globe Telecom, is now live on ...

