Global Cybersecurity Leader NTT Offers SaaS Subscriptions to its Patented XDR Platform (Di martedì 5 settembre 2023) - With the launch of Samurai XDR SaaS, businesses of every size now have access to enterprise-level threat detection and response TOKYO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 NTT Security Holdings today announced the launch of Samurai XDR SaaS, making their advanced threat detection and response system accessible to organizations of all sizes for just $40 per endpoint per year. The cloud-hosted solution requires no infrastructure deployment, providing SMBs an affordable way to leverage NTT's real-time threat intelligence gathered across its Global network. Samurai XDR integrates seamlessly with major security brands like CrowdStrike, Microsoft, Fortinet, Cisco and Palo Alto Networks. The self-service Platform allows companies to identify and respond to threats proactively using AI and behavioral analytics. Samurai XDR gives ...
