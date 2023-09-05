Global Cybersecurity Leader NTT Offers SaaS Subscriptions to its Patented XDR Platform (Di martedì 5 settembre 2023) - With the launch of Samurai XDR SaaS, businesses of every size now have access to enterprise-level threat detection and response TOKYO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
NTT Security Holdings today announced the launch of Samurai XDR SaaS, making their advanced threat detection and response system accessible to organizations of all sizes for just $40 per endpoint per year. The cloud-hosted solution requires no infrastructure deployment, providing SMBs an affordable way to leverage NTT's real-time threat intelligence gathered across its Global network. Samurai XDR integrates seamlessly with major security brands like CrowdStrike, Microsoft, Fortinet, Cisco and Palo Alto Networks. The self-service Platform allows companies to identify and respond to threats proactively using AI and behavioral analytics. Samurai XDR gives ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
NTT Security Holdings today announced the launch of Samurai XDR SaaS, making their advanced threat detection and response system accessible to organizations of all sizes for just $40 per endpoint per year. The cloud-hosted solution requires no infrastructure deployment, providing SMBs an affordable way to leverage NTT's real-time threat intelligence gathered across its Global network. Samurai XDR integrates seamlessly with major security brands like CrowdStrike, Microsoft, Fortinet, Cisco and Palo Alto Networks. The self-service Platform allows companies to identify and respond to threats proactively using AI and behavioral analytics. Samurai XDR gives ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Le VPN preoccupano le aziende... prodotto da Cybersecurity Insiders, da cui emerge che un numero impressionante di aziende esprime ... ha dichiarato Deepen Desai , Global CISO e Head of Security Research di Zscaler. 'I fornitori di ...
Le VPN preoccupano e aziende... prodotto da Cybersecurity Insiders, da cui emerge che un numero impressionante di aziende esprime ... ha dichiarato Deepen Desai , Global CISO e Head of Security Research di Zscaler. 'I fornitori di ...
dope.security Signs Deal with e92plus to Expand Channel Program... the global SWG market is expected to grow from $8.8B to $22.9B by 2027. dope.security disrupts ... e92plus has established its presence as the largest independent cybersecurity VAD in the UK, and will ...
Rischio nella Cybersecurity: strategie e valutazione del rischio Cyber Security 360
Global Cybersecurity Leader NTT Offers SaaS Subscriptions to its Patented XDR PlatformWith the launch of Samurai XDR SaaS, businesses of every size now have access to enterprise-level threat detection and response ...
Armis Identifies the Riskiest Assets Introducing Threats to Global BusinessesData demonstrates clear need for comprehensive security strategies that account for all managed and unmanaged connected assets (ANSA) ...
Global CybersecuritySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Global Cybersecurity