Digital Service Act | luci e ombre del futuro digitale europeo

Digital Service

Digital Service Act, luci e ombre del futuro digitale europeo (Di martedì 5 settembre 2023) Con il Digital Service Act le piattaforme online diventano legalmente responsabili dei contenuti pubblicati. Gli effetti del Digital Service Act non interesseranno solo l’Europa, ma avranno ripercussioni di più ampia portata a livello globale. Perché il Digital Service Act Abbiamo già tracciato il contenuto del Digital Service Act nell’articolo “Via libera del Parlamento europeo al Digital Services Act (Dsa), più di un anno fa. Ora è importante, oltre rivedere le linee guida che lo caratterizzano, comprendere perché la sua entrata in vigore il 25 agosto desta non poche perplessità, agita i colossi tecnologici e fa agitare la bandiera della democrazia, laddove si vede limitato se non addirittura in ...
