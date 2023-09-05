COP28 Presidency Announces US$4.5 Billion UAE Finance Initiative to Unlock Africa's Clean Energy Potential (Di martedì 5 settembre 2023) NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The COP28 President-Designate, H.E. Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, announced today a UAE Finance Initiative that will provide US$4.5 Billion to help Unlock Africa's Clean Energy Potential. The announcement was made during a keynote address at the inaugural African Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya. The landmark Initiative brings together vital public, private, and development capital from UAE institutions, notably from Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), Masdar, and AMEA Power. Africa50, which is an investment platform established by African governments and the Africa ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
