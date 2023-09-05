Brighton, Milner spiega la sua scelta di andare da De Zerbi (Di martedì 5 settembre 2023) Intervistato da La Gazzetta dello Sport, il centrocampista ex Liverpool James Milner ha parlato anche delle sue motivazioni nell'unirsi...Leggi su calciomercato
Brighton, Milner spiega la sua scelta di andare da De Zerbi... il centrocampista ex Liverpool James Milner ha parlato anche delle sue motivazioni nell'unirsi ... Ho detto da subito che ero felice di aver scelto il Brighton, di lavorare con un allenatore come De ...
Brighton - Newcastle, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronosticiLe probabili formazioni di Brighton - Newcastle BRIGHTON (4 - 2 - 3 - 1): Steele; Milner, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Gilmour; March, Joao Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck. NEWCASTLE (4 - 3 - 3): Pope; ...
Brighton - West Ham, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronosticiLe probabili formazioni di Brighton - West Ham BRIGHTON (4 - 2 - 3 - 1): Steele; Milner, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Dahoud; March, Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck. WEST HAM (4 - 2 - 3 - 1): Areola; ...
Milner racconta De Zerbi: "Unico e ossessionato, a Brighton per lui" La Gazzetta dello Sport
How was each club's transfer window Arsenal to BrightonIns: Mahmoud Dahoud (Dortmund), Igor Julio (Fiorentina), James Milner (Liverpool), Joao Pedro (Watford), Bart ... ends the transfer window stronger than they started it – but Brighton aren’t like any ...
