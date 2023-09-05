Le ultime notizie sulla decorazione della casa: Sostenibilità e ...Carlos Sainz, Pilota Ferrari, Vittima di Rapina a Milano: La Corsa ...Napoli: Giovane musicista ucciso, 16enne chiuso in istituto minorile ...La fortuna bacia due volte: Donna del Maryland vince due premi alla ...Il vicino li stava avvelenando: Telecamere di sicurezza svelano il ...Grande Fratello 2023: Vip e Nip, le novità dell'edizione da non ...Svolta nell'omicidio della tabaccaia a Foggia: Redouane Moslli ...Distrutti quattro motoscafi militari nel Mar Nero: Mosca rivendica ...Orsa Amarena: Andrea Leombruni rompe il silenzio e chiede perdono ...Eroico Atto di Difesa in una Tragica Aggressione a Prato: Un ...Ultime Blog

Brighton | Milner spiega la sua scelta di andare da De Zerbi

Brighton Milner

Brighton, Milner spiega la sua scelta di andare da De Zerbi (Di martedì 5 settembre 2023) Intervistato da La Gazzetta dello Sport, il centrocampista ex Liverpool James Milner ha parlato anche delle sue motivazioni nell'unirsi...
... il centrocampista ex Liverpool James Milner ha parlato anche delle sue motivazioni nell'unirsi ... Ho detto da subito che ero felice di aver scelto il Brighton, di lavorare con un allenatore come De ...

Brighton - Newcastle, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronostici

Le probabili formazioni di Brighton - Newcastle BRIGHTON (4 - 2 - 3 - 1): Steele; Milner, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Gilmour; March, Joao Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck. NEWCASTLE (4 - 3 - 3): Pope; ...

Brighton - West Ham, Premier League: probabili formazioni, pronostici

Le probabili formazioni di Brighton - West Ham BRIGHTON (4 - 2 - 3 - 1): Steele; Milner, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gross, Dahoud; March, Pedro, Mitoma; Welbeck. WEST HAM (4 - 2 - 3 - 1): Areola; ...

Milner racconta De Zerbi: "Unico e ossessionato, a Brighton per lui"  La Gazzetta dello Sport

How was each club's transfer window Arsenal to Brighton

Ins: Mahmoud Dahoud (Dortmund), Igor Julio (Fiorentina), James Milner (Liverpool), Joao Pedro (Watford), Bart ... ends the transfer window stronger than they started it – but Brighton aren’t like any ...

Liverpool new boy Wataru Endo laughs off Klopp 'swipe'

Liverpool new boy Wataru Endo has laughed off comments from his head coach this week.The midfielder was asked about specific comments from Jurgen Klopp after th ...
