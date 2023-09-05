AEW: Un match brutale, Ricky Starks mostra i segni della battaglia con Bryan Danielson (Di martedì 5 settembre 2023) ALL OUT è ormai agli archivi e fra i tanti buonissimi match c’ha abbiamo visto uno dei più apprezzati dai fan è stato il No Disqualification Strap match fra Bryan Danielson e Ricky Starks. E se pensiamo come ci si è arrivati per le due superstar questo match è stata veramente una grande soddisfazione, soprattutto per Starks. Un match brutale L’incontro è stato contraddistinto dalla brutalità con Absolute e Danielson che non si sono risparmiati soprattutto utilizzando come arma la cinghia di pelle che li legava. Al termine di un’intensa battaglia a vincere è stato l’American Dragon ma anche Starks può dirsi soddisfatto della sua prestazione ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Ricky Starks mostra le ferite dopo AEW All Out 2023 The Shield Of Wrestling
Bryan Danielson Saved The DayLabor Day weekend Chicago PPV, All Out, always seems to bring with it the biggest pro wrestling news of the year. In 2021, the show featured the long-awaited in-ring return of CM Punk, whose AEW debut ...
AEW's Ricky Starks Shows Off Insane Bruises From His Strap Match With Bryan Danielson"The American Dragon" had been out of action since he suffered a broken arm against Kazuchika Okaka at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view back in June. He admitted in the post-show press conference that ...
