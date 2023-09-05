AEW | Un match brutale | Ricky Starks mostra i segni della battaglia con Bryan Danielson

(Di martedì 5 settembre 2023) ALL OUT è ormai agli archivi e fra i tanti buonissimic’ha abbiamo visto uno dei più apprezzati dai fan è stato il No Disqualification Strapfra. E se pensiamo come ci si è arrivati per le due superstar questoè stata veramente una grande soddisfazione, soprattutto per. UnL’incontro è stato contraddistinto dalla brutalità con Absolute eche non si sono risparmiati soprattutto utilizzando come arma la cinghia di pelle che li legava. Al termine di un’intensaa vincere è stato l’American Dragon ma anchepuò dirsi soddisfattosua prestazione ...

Ricky Starks mostra le ferite dopo AEW All Out 2023 The Shield Of Wrestling

Labor Day weekend Chicago PPV, All Out, always seems to bring with it the biggest pro wrestling news of the year. In 2021, the show featured the long-awaited in-ring return of CM Punk, whose AEW debut ..."The American Dragon" had been out of action since he suffered a broken arm against Kazuchika Okaka at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view back in June. He admitted in the post-show press conference that ...