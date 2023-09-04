Shokz's OpenFit Earbuds Garner Multiple Accolades at IFA 2023, Including Prestigious Golden Computer and Omdia Innovation Awards (Di lunedì 4 settembre 2023) - BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Shokz, a pioneering global leader in consumer electronics, is set to unveil its groundbreaking open-ear Earbuds, OpenFit, at Europe's most significant tech event, IFA 2023, from September 1st to 5th. Even before its official showcase, OpenFit has already been honored with Multiple industry Accolades. Shokz has received the esteemed Golden Computer 'Innovation Award' from ComputerBild for OpenFit's exceptional Open-Ear design and extreme comfort. Determined by a public vote, this award involved participation from over 50,000 readers. ComputerBild, boasting over 20 million monthly visits and part ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Leading consumer electronics brand Shokz demonstrates revolutionary range of open - ear headphones, including newly launched OpenFit, at IFA 2023Located at Booth 215 in Hall 4.2, Shokz will be introducing the newly launched OpenFit - its first pair of fully wireless earbuds which now features multipoint pairing, allowing you to connect ...
