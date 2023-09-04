Carlos Sainz, Pilota Ferrari, Vittima di Rapina a Milano: La Corsa ...Napoli: Giovane musicista ucciso, 16enne chiuso in istituto minorile ...La fortuna bacia due volte: Donna del Maryland vince due premi alla ...Il vicino li stava avvelenando: Telecamere di sicurezza svelano il ...Grande Fratello 2023: Vip e Nip, le novità dell'edizione da non ...Svolta nell'omicidio della tabaccaia a Foggia: Redouane Moslli ...Distrutti quattro motoscafi militari nel Mar Nero: Mosca rivendica ...Orsa Amarena: Andrea Leombruni rompe il silenzio e chiede perdono ...Eroico Atto di Difesa in una Tragica Aggressione a Prato: Un ...Tragico Incidente Stradale sulla Statale Aurelia: Indagini in Corso ...Ultime Blog

Shokz' s OpenFit Earbuds Garner Multiple Accolades at IFA 2023 | Including Prestigious Golden Computer and Omdia Innovation Awards

Shokz OpenFit

Shokz's OpenFit Earbuds Garner Multiple Accolades at IFA 2023, Including Prestigious Golden Computer and Omdia Innovation Awards (Di lunedì 4 settembre 2023) - BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Shokz, a pioneering global leader in consumer electronics, is set to unveil its groundbreaking open-ear Earbuds, OpenFit, at Europe's most significant tech event, IFA 2023, from September 1st to 5th. Even before its official showcase, OpenFit has already been honored with Multiple industry Accolades. Shokz has received the esteemed Golden Computer 'Innovation Award' from ComputerBild for OpenFit's exceptional Open-Ear design and extreme comfort. Determined by a public vote, this award involved participation from over 50,000 readers. ComputerBild, boasting over 20 million monthly visits and part ...
Ifa 2023, i migliori gadget visti finora a Berlino  WIRED Italia

Shokz's OpenFit Earbuds Garner Multiple Accolades at IFA 2023, Including Prestigious Golden Computer and Omdia Innovation Awards

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shokz, a pioneering global leader in consumer electronics, is set to unveil its groundbreaking open-ear earbuds, OpenFit, at Europe's most significant tech event, ...
