Seegene Unveils ' Open Innovation Program Powered by Seegene' in Partnership with Springer Nature

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/

 Seegene Inc. (KQ096530), a leading South Korean company providing a total solution for PCR molecular diagnostics, unveiled today its 'Open Innovation Program Powered by Seegene (Open Innovation Program)' in Partnership with Springer Nature, a world-leading provider of services to the research community. The inaugural Program is available globally and is the first step in empowering experts, scientists, and clinicians to develop syndromic quantitative PCR (qPCR) assays across all fields. The 'Open Innovation Program' is ...
SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc. (KQ096530), a leading South Korean company providing a total solution for PCR molecular diagnostics, unveiled today its 'Open Innovation ...

The program is a part of the Seegene OneSystemTM business aimed at creating a 'world free from all diseases'Collaborating with clinical researchers worldwide, Seegene will share its technologies ...
