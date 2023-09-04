Seegene Unveils 'Open Innovation Program Powered by Seegene' in Partnership with Springer Nature (Di lunedì 4 settembre 2023) SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Seegene Inc. (KQ096530), a leading South Korean company providing a total solution for PCR molecular diagnostics, unveiled today its 'Open Innovation Program Powered by Seegene (Open Innovation Program)' in Partnership with Springer Nature, a world-leading provider of services to the research community. The inaugural Program is available globally and is the first step in empowering experts, scientists, and clinicians to develop syndromic quantitative PCR (qPCR) assays across all fields. The 'Open Innovation Program' is ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
