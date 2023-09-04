Carlos Sainz, Pilota Ferrari, Vittima di Rapina a Milano: La Corsa ...Napoli: Giovane musicista ucciso, 16enne chiuso in istituto minorile ...La fortuna bacia due volte: Donna del Maryland vince due premi alla ...Il vicino li stava avvelenando: Telecamere di sicurezza svelano il ...Grande Fratello 2023: Vip e Nip, le novità dell'edizione da non ...Svolta nell'omicidio della tabaccaia a Foggia: Redouane Moslli ...Distrutti quattro motoscafi militari nel Mar Nero: Mosca rivendica ...Orsa Amarena: Andrea Leombruni rompe il silenzio e chiede perdono ...Eroico Atto di Difesa in una Tragica Aggressione a Prato: Un ...Tragico Incidente Stradale sulla Statale Aurelia: Indagini in Corso ...Ultime Blog

OnePlus Confirms Launch Date for OxygenOS 14

OnePlus Confirms

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a sbircialanotizia©

zazoom
Autore : sbircialanotizia Commenta
OnePlus Confirms Launch Date for OxygenOS 14 (Di lunedì 4 settembre 2023) Evolved to Exceed, OxygenOS 14 will bring users an elevated fast and smooth experience powered by innovative algorithms SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 4 September 2023 – Global technology brand OnePlus announced today that its latest operating system, OxygenOS 14, will Launch globally on September 25, 2023. OxygenOS 14 will be one of the first operating systems released based on Android 14 and will introduce a range of exciting features designed to deliver enhanced user experiences. “OnePlus has been committed to delivering a fast, smooth and steady OxygenOS to our users”, said Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, “Powered by OnePlus’ latest innovations, OxygenOS 14 will be the most intelligent and intuitive ...
Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising

OnePlus Fold Design Renders Leaked; Tipped to Feature Massive Camera Module  MySmartPrice

OnePlus Confirms Launch Date for OxygenOS 14

Evolved to Exceed, OxygenOS 14 will bring users an elevated fast and smooth experience powered by innovative algorithms ...

Honor 90 listed on Amazon ahead of launch in India: check specs, price and more

The Honor 90 smartphone is expected to be released in India in September, marking Honor's return to the Indian market after three years.
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : OnePlus Confirms
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : OnePlus Confirms OnePlus Confirms Launch Date OxygenOS