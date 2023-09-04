OnePlus Confirms Launch Date for OxygenOS 14 (Di lunedì 4 settembre 2023) Evolved to Exceed, OxygenOS 14 will bring users an elevated fast and smooth experience powered by innovative algorithms SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach – 4 September 2023 – Global technology brand OnePlus announced today that its latest operating system, OxygenOS 14, will Launch globally on September 25, 2023. OxygenOS 14 will be one of the first operating systems released based on Android 14 and will introduce a range of exciting features designed to deliver enhanced user experiences. “OnePlus has been committed to delivering a fast, smooth and steady OxygenOS to our users”, said Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, “Powered by OnePlus’ latest innovations, OxygenOS 14 will be the most intelligent and intuitive ...Leggi su sbircialanotizia
Advertising
OnePlus Fold Design Renders Leaked; Tipped to Feature Massive Camera Module MySmartPrice
OnePlus Confirms Launch Date for OxygenOS 14Evolved to Exceed, OxygenOS 14 will bring users an elevated fast and smooth experience powered by innovative algorithms ...
Honor 90 listed on Amazon ahead of launch in India: check specs, price and moreThe Honor 90 smartphone is expected to be released in India in September, marking Honor's return to the Indian market after three years.
OnePlus ConfirmsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : OnePlus Confirms