KONKA Showcases 43 Years of Tech Prowess with Stellar Lineup at IFA 2023 (Di lunedì 4 settembre 2023) - BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/
with a rich legacy of 43 Years in pioneering Technology, KONKA showcased its exceptional products and remarkable innovation Prowess at IFA 2023, the world's biggest customer Technology event. KONKA revealed their Stellar Lineup, featuring the cutting-edge 812 Series OLED TV, the revolutionary R7 Mini QD-LED TV, and the state-of-the-art 558 refrigerator. These flagship offerings sparked the imaginations of visitors to the exhibition, where they got to experience this next-level Technology for themselves. The KONKA 812 Series OLED TV stands out for its unparalleled visuals, enabled by self-illuminating pixels and an expanded range ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
