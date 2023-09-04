Fenjiu brings a healthier drinking experience to the world (Di lunedì 4 settembre 2023) TAIYUAN, China, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Fenjiu, known as the "soul of Chinese Baijiu (a type of Chinese liquor)", has a history of more than 6,000 years, and has always adhered to the first-class quality. The high-quality raw grain, pure natural water source and pollution-free production process make Fenjiu a synonym for "healthy liquor", presenting a better quality and healthier drinking experience to the people of the world. Fenjiu's raw grain planting base is in the golden planting geographical zone of 36-45 degrees north latitude. In addition, the water for brewing Fenjiu is taken from the deep karst mineral water 840 meters underground, which is a kind of natural weak alkaline water, making Fenjiu look clear and pure. The ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
