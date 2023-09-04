Fenjiu brings a healthier drinking experience to the world

Napoli: Giovane musicista ucciso, 16enne chiuso in istituto minorile ...La fortuna bacia due volte: Donna del Maryland vince due premi alla ...Il vicino li stava avvelenando: Telecamere di sicurezza svelano il ...Grande Fratello 2023: Vip e Nip, le novità dell'edizione da non ...Svolta nell'omicidio della tabaccaia a Foggia: Redouane Moslli ...Distrutti quattro motoscafi militari nel Mar Nero: Mosca rivendica ...Orsa Amarena: Andrea Leombruni rompe il silenzio e chiede perdono ...Eroico Atto di Difesa in una Tragica Aggressione a Prato: Un ...Tragico Incidente Stradale sulla Statale Aurelia: Indagini in Corso ...Calendario UEFA Champions League 23/24: Il Milan sfida PSG, Borussia ...Ultime Blog

TAIYUAN, China, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Fenjiu, known as the "soul of Chinese Baijiu (a type of Chinese liquor)", has a history of more than 6,000 years, and has always adhered to the first-class quality. The high-quality raw grain, pure natural water source and pollution-free production process make Fenjiu a synonym for "healthy liquor", presenting a better quality and healthier drinking experience to the people of the world. Fenjiu's raw grain planting base is in the golden planting geographical zone of 36-45 degrees north latitude. In addition, the water for brewing Fenjiu is taken from the deep karst mineral water 840 meters underground, which is a kind of natural weak alkaline water, making Fenjiu look clear and pure. The ...
TAIYUAN, China, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fenjiu, known as the 'soul of Chinese Baijiu (a type of Chinese liquor)', has a history of more than 6,000 years, and has always adhered to the first-class quality.

