Exclusive collaboration Lancôme x Louvre - Beauty is a living art (Di lunedì 4 settembre 2023) - PARIS, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/

The Louvre Museum and Lancôme are joining forces in an unprecedented collaboration. Inspired by nine masterpieces from the sculpture department, as well as the museum's lights and colours, Lancôme has designed a limited-edition of skincare and makeup products signed Lancôme x Louvre.  To view the multimedia press release, please visit: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9196351-lancome-x-Louvre-museum-Beauty-is-a-living-art/  The campaign supporting this launch was filmed at the Louvre Museum with Zendaya, Aya Nakamura, Amanda Seyfried and He Cong, all ambassadors of this collaboration. These four personalities, each an image of the Beauty of our ...
