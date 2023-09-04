Exclusive collaboration Lancôme x Louvre - Beauty is a living art

(Di lunedì 4 settembre 2023) - PARIS, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/TheMuseum andare joining forces in an unprecedented. Inspired by nine masterpieces from the sculpture department, as well as the museum's lights and colours,has designed a limited-edition of skincare and makeup products signed. To view the multimedia press release, please visit: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9196351-lancome-x--museum--is-a--art/ The campaign supporting this launch was filmed at theMuseum with Zendaya, Aya Nakamura, Amanda Seyfried and He Cong, all ambassadors of this. These four personalities, each an image of theof our ...

Inwith several outstanding game developers, Ignition ensures the availability of ... Bovada - Best Online Crypto Casino for Table Games & Poker Pros:welcome bonus worth up to $...... we know firsthand the value of,' said Matthew Paynter, Vendor Alliances Director UK&I, ofNetworks UK, which has been recognized as a distributor of the year multiple times ...... which is planned to be built in the US inwith Foxconn at a factory in Ohio, on ... To learn more, visit Fiskerinc.com and enjoycontent across Fisker's social media channels: ...

Repa and Jbt Avure announce strategic partnership EFA News - European Food Agency

PARIS, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Louvre Museum and Lancôme are joining forces in an unprecedented collaboration. Inspired by nine masterpieces from the sculpture department, as well as the ...Thirdly, there will be access to an exclusive portal built for governments and tourism ... “This MoU seeks to grow the collaboration between government and the private sector as it is our collective ...