Exclusive collaboration Lancôme x Louvre - Beauty is a living art (Di lunedì 4 settembre 2023) - PARIS, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/
The Louvre Museum and Lancôme are joining forces in an unprecedented collaboration. Inspired by nine masterpieces from the sculpture department, as well as the museum's lights and colours, Lancôme has designed a limited-edition of skincare and makeup products signed Lancôme x Louvre. To view the multimedia press release, please visit: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9196351-lancome-x-Louvre-museum-Beauty-is-a-living-art/ The campaign supporting this launch was filmed at the Louvre Museum with Zendaya, Aya Nakamura, Amanda Seyfried and He Cong, all ambassadors of this collaboration. These four personalities, each an image of the Beauty of our ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
The Louvre Museum and Lancôme are joining forces in an unprecedented collaboration. Inspired by nine masterpieces from the sculpture department, as well as the museum's lights and colours, Lancôme has designed a limited-edition of skincare and makeup products signed Lancôme x Louvre. To view the multimedia press release, please visit: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/9196351-lancome-x-Louvre-museum-Beauty-is-a-living-art/ The campaign supporting this launch was filmed at the Louvre Museum with Zendaya, Aya Nakamura, Amanda Seyfried and He Cong, all ambassadors of this collaboration. These four personalities, each an image of the Beauty of our ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
10 Best Bitcoin & Crypto Casinos in 2023 for Highest Payouts and BonusesIn collaboration with several outstanding game developers, Ignition ensures the availability of ... Bovada - Best Online Crypto Casino for Table Games & Poker Pros: Exclusive welcome bonus worth up to $...
Tufin Enhances Channel Program With New Community and Collaboration Tools to Support Growing Partner Base... we know firsthand the value of collaboration ,' said Matthew Paynter, Vendor Alliances Director UK&I, of Exclusive Networks UK, which has been recognized as a distributor of the year multiple times ...
Fisker Releases Additional Details for Fisker Pear: Innovative and Affordable Crossover Will Set a New Standard for Auto Development and ...... which is planned to be built in the US in collaboration with Foxconn at a factory in Ohio, on ... To learn more, visit Fiskerinc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: ...
Repa and Jbt Avure announce strategic partnership EFA News - European Food Agency
Exclusive collaboration Lancôme x Louvre - Beauty is a living artPARIS, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Louvre Museum and Lancôme are joining forces in an unprecedented collaboration. Inspired by nine masterpieces from the sculpture department, as well as the ...
Department of Tourism, Airbnb sign MoUThirdly, there will be access to an exclusive portal built for governments and tourism ... “This MoU seeks to grow the collaboration between government and the private sector as it is our collective ...
Exclusive collaborationSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Exclusive collaboration