Dreame Unveils Upgraded Brand Identity at IFA 2023 | Reflective of Enriched Customer Experience

BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2023

Dreame Technology, a fast-growing technology company and leading manufacturer of home cleaning appliances, has revealed its new Brand Identity at IFA 2023. The new logo represents Dreame's Brand Identity, which is to build technological solutions that help millions of families to chase their dreams of simplifying their lives. Directed by the vision and mission to reimagine home Experiences, the overall design of the new logo embraces simplicity and strength, with the most prominent "smile curve" penetrating the letter A. Dreame has insights that the ultimate goal of technological development is to bring happiness and freedom to people on a physical or spiritual level. ...
