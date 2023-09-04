Carlos Sainz, Pilota Ferrari, Vittima di Rapina a Milano: La Corsa ...Napoli: Giovane musicista ucciso, 16enne chiuso in istituto minorile ...La fortuna bacia due volte: Donna del Maryland vince due premi alla ...Il vicino li stava avvelenando: Telecamere di sicurezza svelano il ...Grande Fratello 2023: Vip e Nip, le novità dell'edizione da non ...Svolta nell'omicidio della tabaccaia a Foggia: Redouane Moslli ...Distrutti quattro motoscafi militari nel Mar Nero: Mosca rivendica ...Orsa Amarena: Andrea Leombruni rompe il silenzio e chiede perdono ...Eroico Atto di Difesa in una Tragica Aggressione a Prato: Un ...Tragico Incidente Stradale sulla Statale Aurelia: Indagini in Corso ...Ultime Blog

CHiQ Showcases User-Centric Innovations at 2023 IFA (Di lunedì 4 settembre 2023) - BERLIN, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/

CHiQ held a new product launch event at IFA in Berlin on September 1, 2023, with TVs, monitors, refrigerators and washing machines making a stunning debut, highlighting the brand's fresh momentum. New OLED lineup with upgrades in both software and hardware At the event, CHiQ introduced its full range of OLED products for the overseas market, including 77-inch and 65-inch OLED TVs featuring an ultra-thin body with an infinity screen, and a variety of base designs. Through precise pixel-level light control, 1.07 billion original color display, a 120 Hz refresh rate and enhanced audio, they enable Users to enjoy a theater-like audio-visual experience at home. In addition, starting from October 2023, several CHiQ TVs equipped with ...
