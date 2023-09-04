Barrow vs Blackpool – probabili formazioni (Di lunedì 4 settembre 2023) All’inizio delle rispettive campagne di EFL Trophy, Barrow e Blackpool si incontrano martedì 5 settembre a Holker Street. Nella prima gara del Gruppo A, entrambe cercheranno di iniziare positivamente il girone con Morecambe e Liverpool Under-21. Il calico di inizio di Barrow vs Blackpool è previsto alle 20 Anteprima della partita Barrow vs Blackpool a che punto sono le due squadre Barrow Dopo l’avvincente pareggio per 1-1 con il Wrexham a fine agosto, il Barrow ha iniziato il mese di settembre con un ritorno alla vittoria, conquistando il massimo dei punti contro l’Harrogate Town sabato. Contro il club della sua città natale, Kian Spence ha colpito con una splendida conclusione al 21° minuto, che si è rivelata sufficiente per separare ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
