Ampace will showcase new energy storage products at North America's premier solar power exhibition RE+, ushering in a new era of global energy storage batteries with "long-cycle" capabilities (Di lunedì 4 settembre 2023) LAS VEGAS, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/

Xiamen Ampace Technology Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Ampace") is gearing up to participate in North America's premier solar power trade show, RE+, scheduled from September 11 to 14 in local U.S. time (Booth Number: 17046). The spotlight will be on the Kunlun series ultra-long cycle life batteries with 15000-cycle, positioned as the centerpiece, as Ampace unveils a comprehensive range of groundbreaking energy storage products. Ampace will introduce innovative solutions that tackle ...
