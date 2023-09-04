AEW: Miro ha la meglio su Powerhouse Hobbs, a fine match un debutto a sorpresa! (Di lunedì 4 settembre 2023) Ieri notte ad All Out, Miro e Powerhouse Hobbs si sono affrontati sul ring. Il match è stato piuttosto fisico ed alla fine il bulgaro ha avuto la meglio sottomettendo l’avversario grazie alla sua camel clutch. A fine match i due sembravano sul punto di darsi la mano in segno di rispetto, ma Hobbs ha pesato bene di aggredire selvaggiamente Miro. A salvarlo un arrivo a sorpresa. CJ Perry in AEW debutto a sorpresa ieri notte ad All Out. CJ Perry, meglio nota come Lana durante i suoi trascorsi in WWE, ha fatto il suo debutto in AEW. La moglie di Miro è comparsa sulla scena dopo la fine del suo match contro ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Miro batte Powerhouse Hobbs a AEW All Out 2023 The Shield Of Wrestling
CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, made her AEW debut following the Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs match at the AEW All Out pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
All Out's debut arrived in the form of Lana, or CJ Perry which I'm assuming she will go by if her stay in AEW is going to last longer than just the one night. Perry's real-life husband, and former ...
