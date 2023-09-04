Carlos Sainz, Pilota Ferrari, Vittima di Rapina a Milano: La Corsa ...Napoli: Giovane musicista ucciso, 16enne chiuso in istituto minorile ...La fortuna bacia due volte: Donna del Maryland vince due premi alla ...Il vicino li stava avvelenando: Telecamere di sicurezza svelano il ...Grande Fratello 2023: Vip e Nip, le novità dell'edizione da non ...Svolta nell'omicidio della tabaccaia a Foggia: Redouane Moslli ...Distrutti quattro motoscafi militari nel Mar Nero: Mosca rivendica ...Orsa Amarena: Andrea Leombruni rompe il silenzio e chiede perdono ...Eroico Atto di Difesa in una Tragica Aggressione a Prato: Un ...Tragico Incidente Stradale sulla Statale Aurelia: Indagini in Corso ...Ultime Blog

AEW | Miro ha la meglio su Powerhouse Hobbs | a fine match un debutto a sorpresa!

AEW Miro

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

zazoom
Autore : zonawrestling Commenta
AEW: Miro ha la meglio su Powerhouse Hobbs, a fine match un debutto a sorpresa! (Di lunedì 4 settembre 2023) Ieri notte ad All Out, Miro e Powerhouse Hobbs si sono affrontati sul ring. Il match è stato piuttosto fisico ed alla fine il bulgaro ha avuto la meglio sottomettendo l’avversario grazie alla sua camel clutch. A fine match i due sembravano sul punto di darsi la mano in segno di rispetto, ma Hobbs ha pesato bene di aggredire selvaggiamente Miro. A salvarlo un arrivo a sorpresa. CJ Perry in AEW debutto a sorpresa ieri notte ad All Out. CJ Perry, meglio nota come Lana durante i suoi trascorsi in WWE, ha fatto il suo debutto in AEW. La moglie di Miro è comparsa sulla scena dopo la fine del suo match contro ...
Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising

Miro batte Powerhouse Hobbs a AEW All Out 2023  The Shield Of Wrestling

Tony Khan Addresses CJ Perry’s (Lana) AEW Status Following All Out Debut

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, made her AEW debut following the Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs match at the AEW All Out pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The match ended ...

WWE's Lana Comes To Miro's Aid At AEW All Out

All Out's debut arrived in the form of Lana, or CJ Perry which I'm assuming she will go by if her stay in AEW is going to last longer than just the one night. Perry's real-life husband, and former ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AEW Miro
Video Search
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : AEW Miro Miro meglio Powerhouse Hobbs fine