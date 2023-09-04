AEW | Miro ha la meglio su Powerhouse Hobbs | a fine match un debutto a sorpresa!

(Di lunedì 4 settembre 2023) Ieri notte ad All Out,si sono affrontati sul ring. Ilè stato piuttosto fisico ed allail bulgaro ha avuto lasottomettendo l’avversario grazie alla sua camel clutch. Ai due sembravano sul punto di darsi la mano in segno di rispetto, maha pesato bene di aggredire selvaggiamente. A salvarlo un arrivo a sorpresa. CJ Perry in AEWa sorpresa ieri notte ad All Out. CJ Perry,nota come Lana durante i suoi trascorsi in WWE, ha fatto il suoin AEW. La moglie diè comparsa sulla scena dopo ladel suocontro ...

Miro batte Powerhouse Hobbs a AEW All Out 2023 The Shield Of Wrestling

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana, made her AEW debut following the Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs match at the AEW All Out pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The match ended ...All Out's debut arrived in the form of Lana, or CJ Perry which I'm assuming she will go by if her stay in AEW is going to last longer than just the one night. Perry's real-life husband, and former ...