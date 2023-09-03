The Eras Tour il Film di Taylor Swift: data di uscita, biglietti, streaming e tutto quello che c’è da sapere (Di domenica 3 settembre 2023) Con l’annuncio del The Eras Tour il Film di Taylor Swift, tutti i fan vogliono sapere tutto su informazioni sui biglietti, la data di uscita, la piattaforma di streaming e l’elenco delle canzoni. Taylor Swift è una delle pop star più famose al mondo con un’enorme fanbase chiamata Swifties. Il 17 marzo 2023, la Swift ha cominciato un Tour mondiale che celebra tutte le sue ere musicali passate. Questo Tour, giustamente chiamato “The Eras Tour”, ha battuto diversi record per quanto riguarda il numero di partecipanti, le vendite dei biglietti e gli ...Leggi su metropolitanmagazine
Come Beyoncé, Barbie e Taylor Swift hanno sostenuto da sole l'economia statunitense per tutta l'estateSecondo il California Center for Jobs and the Economy, citato dalla CNN, "le ultime sei serate del tour Eras di Taylor Swift a Los Angeles dovrebbero portare alla città 320 milioni di dollari". I ...
Taylor Swift - The Eras TourTaylor Swift - The Eras Tour - Un film di Sam Wrench. L'iconico concerto di Taylor Swift. Con Taylor Swift. Musicale, USA, 2023. Durata 170 ...
Record delle prevendite per il film - concerto di Taylor SwiftTaylor Swift continua ad accumulare record: il film - concerto del suo tour The Eras, che debutterà nelle sale il 13 ottobre, ha già venduto biglietti per 26 milioni di dollari nei cinema del circuito Amc. La cifra, raggiunta in meno di tre ore dall'apertura dei botteghini ...
