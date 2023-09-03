PAYBACK: Sami e KO si arrendono al Judgment Day, abbiamo nuovi campioni tag team (Di domenica 3 settembre 2023) Altro match titolato e questa volta è lo Steel City Street Fight valido per gli Undisputed WWE Tag team Championship fra i campioni Sami Zayn e Kevin Owens contro il Judgment Day rappresentato da Finn Balor e il Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest con il Judgment Day che si gioca buona parte del proprio futuro in questo match. Parte il rissone generale Il match come prevedibile si trasforma subito in una rissa e gli oggetti la fan subito da padrone. Con Owens e Zayn che si divertono a prendere a mazzate il povero Finn con i Kendo Stick dopo avergli messo un bidone in testa. Grazie a Priest però il JD riesce a ribaltare la situazione e riesce a tenere testa ai campioni con i due che almeno nelle fase iniziali sembrano non mostrare nessun segno negativo uno nei confronti ...Leggi su zonawrestling
WWE Payback, la card del nuovo Premium Live EventWWE Payback , nella notte italiana tra sabato 2 e domenica 3 settembre, alle 2 del mattino, si ... Steel City Street Fight/WWE Tag Team Championship - Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs Damian Priest e Finn ...
WWE Payback, la card del nuovo Premium Live Event Movieplayer
WWE Payback 2023 results: KO, Sami find 2-on-5 too much to handle, Judgment Day wins tag team goldSami Zayn takes to the air, landing on both of his opponents right after Balor angered the crowd by stepping on a Terrible Towel. Zayn and Kevin Owens put in some serious work with a pair of trash ...
The Judgment Day Win Tag Team Gold At WWE PaybackIt took all of The Judgment Day to make sure Balor and Priest left Payback victorious. This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as ...
