PAYBACK | Sami e KO si arrendono al Judgment Day | abbiamo nuovi campioni tag team

PAYBACK Sami

PAYBACK: Sami e KO si arrendono al Judgment Day, abbiamo nuovi campioni tag team (Di domenica 3 settembre 2023) Altro match titolato e questa volta è lo Steel City Street Fight valido per gli Undisputed WWE Tag team Championship fra i campioni Sami Zayn e Kevin Owens contro il Judgment Day rappresentato da Finn Balor e il Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest con il Judgment Day che si gioca buona parte del proprio futuro in questo match. Parte il rissone generale Il match come prevedibile si trasforma subito in una rissa e gli oggetti la fan subito da padrone. Con Owens e Zayn che si divertono a prendere a mazzate il povero Finn con i Kendo Stick dopo avergli messo un bidone in testa. Grazie a Priest però il JD riesce a ribaltare la situazione e riesce a tenere testa ai campioni con i due che almeno nelle fase iniziali sembrano non mostrare nessun segno negativo uno nei confronti ...
