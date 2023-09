PAYBACK | Da Guest Host ad arbitro speciale | John Cena fondamentale nel match fra LA Knight e The Miz

John Cena sarà il Guest Host di Payback 2023 The Shield Of Wrestling

Seth Rollins will face Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event (Picture: WWE) Becky Lynch overcame Trish Stratus in a frantic Steel Cage Match to kick WWE Payback off in style ... still named himself the ...Becky Lynch overcame Trish Stratus in a frantic Steel Cage Match to kick WWE Payback off in style. The Man found herself battling the Hall of Famer and her protege Zoey Stark in a brutal and thrilling ...