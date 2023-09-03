Super show musicale il 3 settembre a Brindisi con Haiducii, Neja, ...Spyro festeggia 25 anni e le 10 milioni di copie venduteAnnunciata l’Xbox Series S - 1TB in Carbon BlackPOKÉMON TRASFORMA LA FESTA DI HALLOWEEN IN POKÉWEEN Destiny 2 arriva l'incursione La fine di CrotaLa tecnologia Hisense Mini-LED ULED a IFA 2023Hisense annuncia la sponsorship di UEFA EURO 2024ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI: Il Robot Quadrato che Rivoluziona la Pulizia ...MARCELL JACOBS CONTRO FRED KERLEY, LO SCONTRO TANTO ATTESO È ...Gli studi di sviluppo si uniscono per rappresentare l'UcrainaUltime Blog

PAYBACK | Austin Theory tenta la riconquista dello US Championship ma viene beffato da Rey Mysterio

PAYBACK Austin

PAYBACK: Austin Theory tenta la riconquista dello US Championship ma viene beffato da Rey Mysterio (Di domenica 3 settembre 2023) Terzo match di serata ed è tempo di match titolato infatti a sfidarsi sono Austin Theory e Rey Mysterio in un rematch valido per lo U.S. Championship con Theory che vuole a tutti i costi riconquistarlo. Da notare che questo è il classico match “marchetta” dato che è ben visibile uno sponsor, il Cinnamon Toast Crunch che curiosità non è la prima volta che appare in un match di Rey Mysterio. Austin Theory in controllo, Rey insegue ma vince Prime fasi del match a favore di Theory che sembra nettamente in controllo della situazione e il campione Rey Mysterio non ha occasione di reagire. Sembra che Theory sia arrivato al match ben preparato e riesce a mette in difficoltà il ...
Rey Mysterio batte Austin Theory a Payback 2023  The Shield Of Wrestling

LA Knight Beats The Miz with John Cena as Referee at WWE Payback 2023

LA Knight beat The Miz in a heated grudge match at WWE Payback on Saturday night with John Cena as special guest referee. Cena and The Miz had a battle on ...

WWE Payback live results: Zoey Stark lays out Trish Stratus after brutal cage match

Seth Rollins will face Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event (Picture: WWE) Becky Lynch overcame Trish Stratus in a frantic Steel Cage Match to kick WWE Payback off in style ... while Waller’s newfound ...
