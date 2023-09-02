Super show musicale il 3 settembre a Brindisi con Haiducii, Neja, ...Spyro festeggia 25 anni e le 10 milioni di copie venduteAnnunciata l’Xbox Series S - 1TB in Carbon BlackPOKÉMON TRASFORMA LA FESTA DI HALLOWEEN IN POKÉWEEN Destiny 2 arriva l'incursione La fine di CrotaLa tecnologia Hisense Mini-LED ULED a IFA 2023Hisense annuncia la sponsorship di UEFA EURO 2024ECOVACS DEEBOT X2 OMNI: Il Robot Quadrato che Rivoluziona la Pulizia ...MARCELL JACOBS CONTRO FRED KERLEY, LO SCONTRO TANTO ATTESO È ...Gli studi di sviluppo si uniscono per rappresentare l'UcrainaUltime Blog

Autore : ildenaro Commenta
Startup Marathon, contest online: domande entro il 25 settembre (Di sabato 2 settembre 2023) E’ online il bando del contest Startup Marathon 2023, aperto a PMI innovative, Startup e spinoff fino al 24 settembre 2023. Il contest, promosso da Area Science Park, UniCredit e Fondazione Comunica, intende selezionare e valorizzare le imprese innovative nazionali più interessanti e sensibilizzare il pubblico sulla generazione e sviluppo d’impresa, favorendo lo sviluppo di un ecosistema d’innovazione di portata nazionale. I partecipanti selezionati potranno esporre il proprio pitch durante lo Startup Marathon Digital Day, in programma il 27 ottobre 2023, mentre le 10 finaliste si sfideranno il 14 novembre 2023 nella sede di UniCredit a Verona. Il contest mette in palio l’accesso al programma di accelerazione UniCredit ...
