Manchester City - Fulham 5 - 1 | gol e highlights

Manchester City - Fulham 5 - 1: gol e highlights (Di sabato 2 settembre 2023) Tripletta più assist per Haaland: la sintesi della partita di Premier League tra Manchester City e ...
Champions League: le italiane puntano al poker. I bookmaker fanno sognare Napoli e Inter: titolo possibile

LOTTA AL TITOLO - Dopo il successo dello scorso anno, il Manchester City parte ancora davanti a tutti. Secondo i bookmaker gli uomini di Guardiola sono i favoriti per la conquista di un secondo ...

Champions League: Napoli, Inter e Lazio favorite nei gironi. Milan agli ottavi a quota 1.90

Il Manchester City cerca il bis dopo la vittoria della passata stagione ed è davanti a tutti a quota 3.00 e a completare il podio dei pronostici ci sono Bayern Monaco a 6.50 e Real Madrid a 9.00. Le ...

  1. Manchester City - Fulham live: Calcio - Premier League  Eurosport IT
  2. Manchester City-Fulham 5-1: gol e highlights  La Gazzetta dello Sport
  3. Manchester City-Fulham, le formazioni ufficiali: Doku titolare, Palhinha nemmeno in panchina  TUTTO mercato WEB

Calcio: Premier League, cinquine vincenti per City e Tottenham, Chelsea ko in casa

Londra, 2 set. - (Adnkronos) - Continua la marcia trionfale del Manchester City che demolisce 5-1 il Fulham nella quarta giornata di Premier League. A segno Julian Alvarez, Aké e il solito Haaland, ch ...

I campioni d'Europa restano gli unici a punteggio pieno. Tonfo dei Blues. Cinquina anche per il Tottenham contro il Burnley

Clamoroso fiasco del Chelsea: a Stamford Bridge passa il Nottingham Forest. Ora Brighton-Newcastle. Manchester City-Fulham 5-1 Sempre Haaland. Sempre City. La tripletta nella ripresa del norvegese, ...
