Loni Willison | ex modella ed ex moglie di un noto attore oggi senzatetto | “Non ho bisogno di nessuno” La drammatica storia

Loni Willison, ex modella ed ex moglie di un noto attore oggi senzatetto: “Non ho bisogno di… Il Fatto Quotidiano

Homeless ex-model Loni Willison was seen with a bruised eye as she roamed the streets of Los Angeles on Wednesday. The 40-year-old, who is the ex-wife of Baywatch star Jeremy Jackson, puffed on a ...LONI Willison has been spotted on the streets after years without a home. The ex-model, who has been homeless since 2016, was spotted in Los Angeles yesterday. Loni, 40, was captured as she walked ...