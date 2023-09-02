FIFA 23 SBC Jude Bellingham Moments: La Carta Speciale Del Centrocampista (Di sabato 2 settembre 2023) EA Sports ha rilasciato la SBC che permette di sbloccare la versione Moments di Jude Bellingham per la modalità FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. Potete riscattare la Carta del Centrocampista inglese che milita nel Real Madrid completando la Squad Building Challenge che è ora disponibile in FUT 23. Ottieni la Carta Speciale Alexis Mac Allister Momenti per celebrare il suo trasferimento al club inglese del Liverpool Le carte Player Moments sono oggetti speciali che celebrano le partite decisive nella carriera di un giocatore, con statistiche che riflettono le prestazioni in quelle determinate partite. Requisiti SBC Jude Bellingham Moments Real Madrid Min. 1 giocator/i ...Leggi su fifaultimateteam
FIFA 22: un italiano presente nel Team Of The SeasonQuesto è stato reso disponibile come SBC, ovvero sfida creazione rosa.
